Apple’s WWDC 2025 focuses on simpler features like Keyboard and Pencil updates Apple’s WWDC 2025 will begin on June 9, and the company is expected to announce updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil. The new features aim to improve support for Arabic users, such as easier language switching and calligraphy writing.

New Delhi:

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to start from June 9, and as per the new reports, it is suggested that some interesting updates for iPhone and iPad users will be announced in the event. Also, it is highlighted that the event will highlight some especially designed updates for users who are looking for an Arabic language update on their devices.

Easier English-Arabic typing on iPhones

According to a reliable source, Mark Gurman, a known person in the tech world, Apple is planning to update its iOS keyboard, which will enable users to easily switch between English and Arabic, especially for users in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, common complaints like autocorrect issues and a lack of better typing features remain unaddressed.

Apple Pencil to support Arabic Calligraphy

Apple is also working on an update for the Apple Pencil. iPad users will soon be able to write Arabic calligraphy, thanks to new handwriting features. These updates are clearly aimed at expanding Apple’s reach in Arabic-speaking regions.

Smaller WWDC compared to 2024

Unlike last year, when Apple introduced its AI system called Apple Intelligence, this year’s WWDC is expected to be more low-key. Reports suggest that the company wants to avoid the mistakes made during the WWDC 2024, where some features were announced too early and didn’t work as expected.

Other expected announcements

iOS and iPadOS may get design changes inspired by visionOS (used in Vision Pro).

Apple might introduce battery-saving AI features for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Wi-Fi syncing and eye-tracking for Vision Pro scrolling may also be showcased.

Apple may even announce a partnership with Google’s Gemini AI, similar to what Samsung is doing.

Overall, WWDC 2025 will likely focus on practical improvements rather than major innovations.