Google I/O 2025 to announce Gemini 2.5 Pro, AI Mode and Agentic AI today: How, when and where to watch live? Google I/O 2025 is set to go live today and tomorrow, and the focus will be on AI innovations like Gemini 2.5 Pro, AI-powered search, and agentic AI tools. Google is expected to unveil updates across its services, including Gmail and Project Astra.

New Delhi:

Google is all set to host Google I/O 2025 today (May 20), and this year's big focus is on artificial intelligence, especially its Gemini platform. Instead of highlighting Android updates or new hardware, Google plans to unleash and showcase the future of AI across its products, such as Search, Gmail, and more.

This year’s main event will be more about smart algorithms. Here is everything you must know, if you are looking forward to watching the event live and what to expect.

What time will the event start?

The Google I/O 2025 keynote will start at 10 AM PT on May 20, which is around 11:30 PM IST. Also, here are the various time zones, where people could easily watch the live streaming at different locations:

US (New York): 1 p.m. UK (London): 6 p.m. India Mumbai: 11:30 p.m. UAE (Dubai): 9 p.m. Italy (Paris): 7 p.m.

What to expect at Google I/O 2025?

Here are some announcements which are being speculated from the tech giant:

1. Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Model

Google has already released a developer preview of Gemini 2.5 Pro, ahead of the event. It is the latest generative AI model, and this gives a clear sign that Google will be going deeper into how Gemini is changing the way we search, write and interact with technology.

2. AI Mode for Google Search

Google is testing a new AI Mode, which replaces regular search links with chatbot-style answers powered by Gemini. This could be the start of a new era where traditional Google Search becomes more like ChatGPT.

AI Mode is being tested with a few users already and may be launched officially at I/O 2025.

3. Agentic AI tools

Expect to hear the term agentic AI more often. This means AI that acts more like an assistant, automating tasks and handling things for you. Similar to what Microsoft and OpenAI are working on, Google may bring agent-like features to Gemini and Gmail, helping users complete tasks directly inside the apps.

Android gets its event

Before Google I/O, Google had already held "The Android Show" on May 13, where it shared updates about Android 16. By moving Android to a separate event, Google has made it clear that AI will take center stage at the main I/O event.

Who can watch the live Google I/O event?

Anyone can watch the live Google I/O event. No matter if you are a developer, or a Gmail user, or just someone who is excited about AI, the event is going to be full of big announcements from the tech giant.

With tools like Gemini 2.5 Pro, AI Mode, and smarter Gmail features, the future of Google services looks more intelligent than ever.