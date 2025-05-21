Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Project Astra and Smart Glasses steal limelight Google unveiled a wave of innovations lineup around AI- from AI-powered search and the Gemini 2.5 upgrade to futuristic smart glasses and AI-generated videos, Google’s focus was on making technology more proactive, personalised, and intuitive for users.

New Delhi:

Google I/O 2025, the annual developer conference of the tech giant which started yesterday was packed with futuristic announcements focused heavily on artificial intelligence. From enhancing Google Search with AI-powered conversational responses to unveiling the powerful Gemini 2.5 model and next-gen Project Astra assistant, Google showcased how it plans to shape the future of user interaction.

The event also brought several exciting innovations in Gmail, Chrome, and Android XR, including a sneak peek at AI-powered smart glasses and a new video generation tool called Flow.

Here's a look at the biggest announcements that could soon change how we use Google apps and services in India.

Key announcements at Google I/O 2025