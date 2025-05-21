Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Project Astra and Smart Glasses steal limelight

Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Project Astra and Smart Glasses steal limelight

Google unveiled a wave of innovations lineup around AI- from AI-powered search and the Gemini 2.5 upgrade to futuristic smart glasses and AI-generated videos, Google’s focus was on making technology more proactive, personalised, and intuitive for users.

Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai Image Source : File
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Google I/O 2025, the annual developer conference of the tech giant which started yesterday was packed with futuristic announcements focused heavily on artificial intelligence. From enhancing Google Search with AI-powered conversational responses to unveiling the powerful Gemini 2.5 model and next-gen Project Astra assistant, Google showcased how it plans to shape the future of user interaction.

The event also brought several exciting innovations in Gmail, Chrome, and Android XR, including a sneak peek at AI-powered smart glasses and a new video generation tool called Flow. 

Here's a look at the biggest announcements that could soon change how we use Google apps and services in India.

Key announcements at Google I/O 2025

  1. AI Mode in Google Search: Google launched AI Mode — a conversational, context-aware alternative to traditional search. It supports follow-up questions and pulls data from multiple sources. This feature is rolling out globally in over 40 languages and 200+ countries.
  2. Gemini 2.5 & Project Astra: Google’s most powerful AI model, Gemini 2.5, now features “Deep Think Mode” for complex coding and reasoning. Available under a new Ultra AI Plan priced at $249/month, it includes premium tools like Imagen 4 and Flow for video generation.

    Project Astra, Google’s universal AI assistant, now powers real-time proactive task management, integrating with Gemini for voice and app-based controls.

  3. Gmail & Chrome get smarter: Gmail will soon summarise long threads and suggest replies using Gemini.
    Chrome introduces a one-click password fix for compromised credentials across over 1,000 websites using AI detection and generation.
  4. Visual AI and Real-Time camera integration: Using your smartphone’s camera, Gemini can now recognise objects, suggest recipes, and translate signs in real-time, transforming the way users interact with the physical world.
  5. AI Video Generation with Flow & Veo 3: Flow, Google's new text-to-video platform, lets users create short clips with AI using text and images. The upgraded Veo 3 model delivers realistic 8-second video clips with fewer visual errors.
  6. Android XR and Smart Glasses: Google partnered with Warby Parker, Samsung, and Xreal to launch stylish AI-enabled smart glasses under the Android XR ecosystem, blending fashion with immersive tech.

  1. AC not cooling properly even after servicing? These 5 reasons might be to blame

Apple's Siri could be replaced! iPhone users may get option to set ChatGPT or Gemini

Apple’s WWDC 2025 focuses on simpler features like Keyboard and Pencil updates

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Google Sundar Pichai
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\