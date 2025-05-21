Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Project Astra and Smart Glasses steal limelight

Google I/O 2025, the annual developer conference of the tech giant which started yesterday was packed with futuristic announcements focused heavily on artificial intelligence. From enhancing Google Search with AI-powered conversational responses to unveiling the powerful Gemini 2.5 model and next-gen Project Astra assistant, Google showcased how it plans to shape the future of user interaction.
The event also brought several exciting innovations in Gmail, Chrome, and Android XR, including a sneak peek at AI-powered smart glasses and a new video generation tool called Flow.
Here's a look at the biggest announcements that could soon change how we use Google apps and services in India.
Key announcements at Google I/O 2025
- AI Mode in Google Search: Google launched AI Mode — a conversational, context-aware alternative to traditional search. It supports follow-up questions and pulls data from multiple sources. This feature is rolling out globally in over 40 languages and 200+ countries.
- Gemini 2.5 & Project Astra: Google’s most powerful AI model, Gemini 2.5, now features “Deep Think Mode” for complex coding and reasoning. Available under a new Ultra AI Plan priced at $249/month, it includes premium tools like Imagen 4 and Flow for video generation.
Project Astra, Google’s universal AI assistant, now powers real-time proactive task management, integrating with Gemini for voice and app-based controls.
- Gmail & Chrome get smarter: Gmail will soon summarise long threads and suggest replies using Gemini.
Chrome introduces a one-click password fix for compromised credentials across over 1,000 websites using AI detection and generation.
- Visual AI and Real-Time camera integration: Using your smartphone’s camera, Gemini can now recognise objects, suggest recipes, and translate signs in real-time, transforming the way users interact with the physical world.
- AI Video Generation with Flow & Veo 3: Flow, Google's new text-to-video platform, lets users create short clips with AI using text and images. The upgraded Veo 3 model delivers realistic 8-second video clips with fewer visual errors.
- Android XR and Smart Glasses: Google partnered with Warby Parker, Samsung, and Xreal to launch stylish AI-enabled smart glasses under the Android XR ecosystem, blending fashion with immersive tech.
