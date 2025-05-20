Apple's Siri could be replaced! iPhone users may get option to set ChatGPT or Gemini as default assistant Apple may soon allow iPhone users in the EU to change their default virtual assistant from Siri to other AI options like ChatGPT or Google Assistant. This move is likely due to the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA).

If you are an iPhone user who’s tired of Siri’s limited answers, Apple might soon give you an official way to replace it. According to a Bloomberg report, iPhone users in European Union (EU) countries may soon be able to set ChatGPT, Google Assistant, or Gemini as their default voice assistant, thanks to new EU regulations.

This move would be part of Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) — a law that aims to promote fair competition in the tech world. While the change might only affect users in Europe initially, it's a big step toward more freedom of choice for iPhone users.

Why are users looking for Siri alternatives?

Apple launched Siri back in 2011 with the iPhone 4s, but over time, users have found Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to be more helpful. Siri often struggles with more complex or specific queries. For example, if you ask Siri the release date of the first iPhone, it might show you several website snippets rather than giving a direct answer.

That's where tools like ChatGPT and Gemini come in. These AI-powered assistants are now available as apps on the App Store. While they can’t set alarms or timers like Siri, they offer more accurate and conversational answers.

What’s changing in iOS 18.2?

With the release of iOS 18.2, Apple added a Default Apps page under Settings > Apps. This lets users choose default apps for email, messaging, browser, and more. Thanks to the DMA, a new option for choosing a default assistant might soon appear, at least for users in Europe.

Although this update is currently limited to EU countries, Indian users can still install ChatGPT, Gemini, or Google Assistant on their iPhones. While Siri will remain the default, you can simply open these apps when you need more detailed answers.

What can Indian users do now?

Until Apple makes these options available globally, Indian iPhone users can:

Install Google Assistant from the App Store for voice-based help. Use ChatGPT or Gemini for complex questions. Continue using Siri for basic tasks like setting alarms and timers.

This change may take time to roll out globally, but it's a sign that Apple is slowly opening up its ecosystem under regulatory pressure.