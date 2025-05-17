Amazfit BIP 6 launched in India with AMOLED display and 14-day battery life Featuring a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, advanced health tracking sensors, Bluetooth calling, and up to 14 days of battery life, the BIP 6 aims to offer premium features at an affordable price. It will be available from May 16 via Amazfit’s website, Amazon India, and offline retailers.

New Delhi:

Amazfit has expanded its wearable lineup in India with the launch of the BIP 6 smartwatch, offering a range of smart and health-focused features. Priced at Rs 7,999, the smartwatch will be available from May 16 through Amazfit's official website, Amazon India, and selected offline stores. It comes in four stylish colour options: Black, Charcoal, Stone, and Red.

Stunning AMOLED display and sleek build

The BIP 6 sports a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display, one of the brightest in its segment with 2,000 nits peak brightness. The display is encased in a durable aluminium alloy frame, and the watch carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating, making it suitable for fitness activities, rain, and everyday wear.

Advanced Health Tracking with BioTracker 6.0

A major highlight of the BIP 6 is its upgraded BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor, which supports continuous heart rate, SpO₂, stress, and HRV monitoring. Users also get detailed sleep tracking, including sleep stages and breathing quality—useful for those wanting to optimise their health and rest cycles.

Fitness modes and offline navigation

With 140+ sports modes and Smart Strength Training, the smartwatch can automatically recognise which muscle groups you're working during your workout. Offline navigation, including round-trip routing, allows users to explore new routes without needing a smartphone.

Bluetooth calling and Zepp Flow AI

The Amazfit BIP 6 supports Bluetooth calling, along with notification alerts and message replies via voice-to-text or an on-screen keyboard. It also features Zepp Flow, the brand’s AI voice assistant for hands-free control.

Long battery life and seamless connectivity

The BIP 6 is designed to keep up with busy lifestyles, offering up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. This makes it one of the most practical choices for users who prefer fewer charging breaks.

With high-end features at a mid-range price, the Amazfit BIP 6 positions itself as a strong contender in India’s crowded smartwatch market.