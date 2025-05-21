Apple WWDC25 kicks off from June 9: iOS 19, AI, Swift student challenge and developer tools to take centre WWDC 2025 is scheduled to go live from June 9 and set to reveal iOS 19, major software updates, and feature over 100 technical sessions. Developers and students will also gain direct access to Apple engineers, with a special spotlight on Swift Student Challenge winners at Apple Park.

New Delhi:

Apple has officially confirmed that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 9 to June 13, 2025. Similar to the past few years, WWDC25 will be a fully online event and is free for all developers and Apple fans across the world to watch. The event will be packed with some major announcements, developer resources and a few surprises from Apple’s growing ecosystem.

Apple announces WWDC 2025 dates

iOS 19 and Keynote Highlights

The WWDC25 event will begin with Apple’s keynote address on June 9 at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 PM IST). This is the most anticipated session where Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, along with updates to macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

The keynote will stream live on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand replays available shortly after.

Developer-focused tools and sessions

Apple will follow the keynote with its Platforms State of the Union at 1 p.m. PDT, offering a deeper look into new features, APIs, and developer tools. Over 100 technical sessions will be released throughout the week. Apple engineers will cover everything from Swift and interface design to machine learning and game development.

Interactive developer labs and Swift student challenge

Developers enrolled in Apple’s programs will be able to join group labs and one-on-one appointments with Apple engineers. These interactions are designed to help refine apps, integrate new tools, and solve design or coding problems.

A major highlight will be the Swift Student Challenge, where 50 winners will be invited to Apple Park for a 3-day special program — a step that reinforces Apple’s focus on nurturing the next generation of developers.

Where to watch WWDC25 content

All WWDC25 sessions and content will be available on the Apple Developer app, developer.apple.com, and YouTube, allowing global access to every announcement and learning session.

With iOS 19 and AI-powered innovations on the horizon, WWDC25 is shaping up to be a defining moment for Apple’s future.