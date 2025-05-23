TECNO POVA Curve 5G set to launch on May 29: Midrange smartphones with futuristic design and AI features With a curved design inspired by starships, AI-powered features like the Ella voice assistant, and support for 5G connectivity, the POVA Curve 5G is designed for Indian users who want cutting-edge design and seamless performance at an accessible price point.

New Delhi:

TECNO Mobile, one of the known smartphone brand has been gearing up to launch its next innovative device which will be named as the 'POVA Curve 5G'. As per the information, the device will launch on 29th May 2025 in India. Known for pushing design boundaries, the upcoming smartphone has been teased with a space-themed, starship-inspired design that reflects the company's commitment to visual distinction and futuristic aesthetics.

The device builds on the popularity of the POVA series, adding more power, style, and intelligence in one sleek package.

What's new with POVA Curve 5G? Bold new design meets Smart AI

The coming POVA Curve 5G introduces a new and claimed to be unique curved frame that’s inspired by aerodynamic starship contours, which gives it a premium look and feel. With the brand’s 3Bs philosophy, the company claims to deliver the best design, best signal, and best AI. TECNO has aimed to offer a high-performance experience wrapped in a stylish design.

One of the biggest highlights is the integration of Ella, TECNO’s in-house AI voice assistant, which makes daily tasks easier with voice commands, smart answers, and fun features. It marks a big step forward in combining practical utility with futuristic tech in midrange phones.

Built for India’s next-gen consumers

The POVA Curve 5G is built with Indian users in mind, where people who want speed, multitasking and modern tech that makes life easier. From smooth 5G connectivity to smart multitasking powered by AI, this device aims to deliver top-notch value and performance.

It will be available offline and online via Flipkart soon after launch. Get ready to “Discover New Horizon” on May 29, when TECNO unveils this next-gen phone built to keep users ahead of the curve.

