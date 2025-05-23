Instagram Security: Activate these 5 security settings instantly to stay safe from hackers and trolls While this boosts reach, it also increases the risk of spam, scams, and unwanted attention. To keep your account secure, it’s essential to enable a few built-in Instagram privacy settings. Here's a quick guide on 5 must-activate options to safeguard your Instagram presence.

New Delhi:

A public Instagram profile means anyone that even a non-follower, will be able to view, comment on and share your content on their profile or anyone’s profile. While this may help the user to increase visibility and engagement, it will also expose your account to potential risks like impersonation, spam comments and hacking.

Thankfully, the platform has several in-app tools which will help users to enhance security, without switching to private mode.

1. Turn On Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection beyond just your password. By enabling the feature, Instagram will ask for a code to the user (which will be sent to your mobile or authentication app) whenever you log in from a new device.

How to enable the setting?

Go to Settings

Security

Two-Factor Authentication and follow the prompts.

2. Restrict unwanted followers

If someone is bothering you in DMs or comments, but you do not want to block them outright, then you could use the Restrict feature on your profile.

This feature will prevent them from knowing their access has been limited.

How to enable the restrict feature?

Visit their profile

Tap the three dots

Select Restrict.

3. Filter offensive comments automatically

Instagram lets you filter out offensive language from your comments using AI or custom keywords.

How to enable this feature?

Go to Settings

Privacy

Hidden Words

Then turn on Hide Comments and Custom Word Filter.

4. Control who can tag or mention you

Avoid unwanted tagging in spam posts by controlling who can mention or tag you in comments and stories.

How to enable this?

Visit Settings

Privacy

Tags/Mentions

There, choose People You Follow or No One.

5. Enable login alerts

Stay informed of suspicious login attempts with alerts sent to your email or phone.

How to enable the login alert?

Go to Settings

Security

Login Activity and check for unknown logins.

Turn on notifications under Emails from Instagram.

Keeping a public profile does not mean compromising on safety. So, must enabling these five settings, you will be able to enjoy the benefits of an open Instagram account while protecting your identity, content, and followers from online threats.