Google Meet introduces real-time speech translation with DeepMind AI: Details Using DeepMind’s large language audio model, the feature enables smooth, natural conversations between users speaking different languages on Google Meet. Initially launching in English and Spanish, it will expand to more languages soon.

New Delhi:

Google has announced one of its most impactful communication upgrades in real-time speech translation for Google Meet. Unveiled at Google I/O 2025, this new feature will enable users to carry on natural voice conversations with others in different languages, thanks to Google DeepMind’s powerful AI language model.

This innovative capability can instantly translate spoken words during meetings into a listener’s preferred language, preserving the original speaker’s tone, emotion, and voice texture. The feature is being rolled out initially to Google’s consumer AI subscribers starting Tuesday.

Talk freely in any language

Imagine an English-speaking user chatting smoothly with a Spanish-speaking grandparent or a global team collaborating across language barriers. Google Meet’s new live translation makes all this possible in real time, enabling clear conversations across languages.

Users will still hear the original speaker faintly, with the translated speech overlaid in real time — creating a seamless, immersive conversation experience.

Low latency, high accessibility

Google says the latency in this translation system is minimal, allowing multiple participants to interact simultaneously — something earlier systems struggled with. This opens up new ways for families, teams, and communities to stay connected across borders.

The rollout will begin with English and Spanish and expand in the coming weeks to include German, Italian, and Portuguese. Businesses using Google Workspace can also expect early access to testing later this year.

A game-changer for global communication

With this update, Google Meet aims to break down language barriers like never before. By integrating real-time AI-driven translation, Google is redefining what virtual meetings can achieve, making global conversations as natural as local ones.

