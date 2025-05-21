Telegram CEO Pavel Durov barred from leaving France amid ongoing criminal investigation Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has been denied permission to leave France without official approval amid ongoing investigations into criminal activity linked to the messaging app.

New Delhi:

Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov is currently not allowed to leave France without prior authorisation from French authorities. The restriction follows his arrest in August 2024 at a French airport and the subsequent criminal investigations into Telegram’s role in hosting illegal activities on its platform.

Pavel's US trip request rejected

On May 12, 2025, the Paris prosecutor’s office rejected Durov’s request to travel to the United States for what he described as “negotiations with investment funds.” Prosecutors ruled that the trip “did not appear imperative or justified,” citing the ongoing investigations.

Durov has been under tight legal surveillance since his indictment in September 2024 on six serious criminal charges. These include facilitating money laundering and the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through Telegram, the encrypted messaging service he launched.

Previous travel allowed, but restrictions tightened

Though Durov was allowed to visit Dubai earlier this year between March 15 and April 7, that exception appears to have been limited in scope. He now remains confined within France unless given explicit legal clearance for travel.

Durov, a dual citizen of France and the UAE, has become more vocal in his criticisms of the French government. Earlier this year, he accused France’s intelligence chief, Nicolas Lerner, of asking him to suppress conservative voices on Telegram before an election. The French government denied these allegations, calling them unfounded.

Telegram under regulatory pressure

These legal developments come at a time of heightened scrutiny of digital platforms globally. Since Durov’s arrest, Telegram has taken steps to show cooperation with authorities. In late 2024, the company said it would begin sharing user IP addresses and phone numbers when ordered by the court. Telegram has also partnered with the Internet Watch Foundation to block CSAM content automatically.

As of now, Durov’s future travel plans and the outcome of the legal proceedings remain uncertain, casting a shadow over one of the world’s most-used encrypted messaging platforms.