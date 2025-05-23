Motorola Razr 60 Flip phone launching in India on May 28: Check features, specs and sale details Featuring a 6.96-inch LTPO main display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and dual rear cameras, the phone will be available via Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and select retail stores. It offers a premium foldable design with strong performance and impressive battery specs.

New Delhi:

Motorola, a popular smartphone brand, has officially confirmed the launch of its latest flip-style foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr 60, in the Indian market. The launch event is scheduled for noon on May 28, and the phone will be available via Flipkart, Motorola's official website and select offline retail stores. This launch follows the availability of the higher-end Razr 60 Ultra, with this version being the more affordable alternative.

Foldable display with high brightness

The Razr 60 will feature a large 6.96-inch Full HD+ pOLED LTPO display, supporting 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

It further includes a 3.63-inch pOLED external cover screen (smaller flip screen) with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,700 nits brightness, which is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

These features promise an immersive and smooth viewing experience both when folded and unfolded.

Performance and storage

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage.

This setup ensures a fluid multitasking experience and efficient power management.

Dual rear cameras with OIS

On the camera front, the Motorola Razr 60 is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities.

For selfies and video calls, users get a 32MP front-facing camera.

Long battery life and fast charging

The upcoming device will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which will support 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. It will run on the Android 15 operating system and comes with an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

With sleek looks, strong specs, and an innovative foldable design, the Motorola Razr 60 is shaping up to be an attractive option for buyers seeking a stylish yet powerful phone. Stay tuned for its launch on May 28.