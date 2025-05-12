Airtel stuns rivals with Rs 399 plan, offers free IPTV, broadband, DTH benefits Airtel's new plan is part of the pre-bundled Airtel Black plan. It also offers unlimited voice calls via a landline and internet speeds of up to 10 Mbps.

New Delhi:

Airtel has upgraded its offerings by rolling out an additional service at no extra cost. India's second-largest telecom operator now includes Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services in its Rs 399 Airtel Black plan, which also provides existing benefits like broadband and direct-to-home (DTH) services. With the introduction of IPTV, Airtel subscribers can access a vast library of on-demand content from 29 leading streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, and a selection of 600 popular television channels.

Unlike traditional cable or set-top box connections, IPTV allows users to stream content on any internet-connected device—be it a smartphone, tablet, or smart TV—without the need for additional hardware or set-ups.

Rs 399 Airtel Black plan

The Rs 399 Airtel Black plan offers unlimited voice calls via a landline and internet speeds of up to 10Mbps through Airtel broadband. According to the fair usage policy (FUP), users can enjoy unlimited internet until their allocated quota is used up, after which speeds are reduced to 1Mbps. Alongside broadband, the Airtel Black plan includes access to over 260 TV channels through an Airtel Digital TV connection.

What is Airtel Black

For those who aren’t familiar, Airtel Black enables subscribers to bundle postpaid, DTH, and fiber services under a single bill, featuring benefits like one customer care number and priority service resolution via a dedicated relationship team. Customers can either customize their own Airtel Black plan by selecting any combination of services from the operator or choose from pre-structured fixed plans, starting at Rs 399 in India.

Meanwhile, Airtel has recently stopped offering its Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan on popular payment apps like PhonePe and Paytm. This plan used to be popular because it was affordable and came with important benefits. Now, you won't find this option available for recharges on these apps anymore.

