Motorola's upcoming 5G phone promises powerful performance, features revealed ahead of launch Motorola G86 Power is expected to launch soon. This Motorola phone will feature many strong specifications, including a powerful 6720mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Motorola is set to expand its lineup with an exciting new device, likely to be named the Moto G86 Power. Ahead of its official launch, the colour variants of this smartphone have been revealed, with options including Pale Red, Lavender, Olive Green, and Blue-Grey. Additionally, details about the back panel and camera design have surfaced. This budget-friendly model will feature eco leather and textured plastic on its back, giving it a stylish yet durable appearance. In terms of design, it bears a resemblance to the Moto G86, showcasing a dual-camera setup alongside an LED flash on the rear. The iconic Motorola logo will also be prominently displayed on the back panel. The phone will sport a sleek flat display.

Motorola G86 Power specifications (expected)

The Moto G86 Power is expected to boast a 6.67-inch pOLED display that supports an impressive 120Hz high refresh rate. For added durability, the screen may be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Under the hood, this device is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, a common choice among mid-range smartphones. It may offer configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

A standout feature of the Moto G86 Power is its remarkable 6,720mAh battery, expected to support 33W USB Type-C charging. Operating on a version of Android 15, the phone is projected to receive two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

On the photographic front, the dual-camera setup is likely to include a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, users can look forward to a 32MP front-facing camera, making this phone a well-rounded option for photography enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: 380 days without recharge? BSNL's latest offer on Mother's Day has millions smiling