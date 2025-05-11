380 days without recharge? BSNL's latest offer on Mother's Day has millions smiling BSNL has launched a special offer for its millions of mobile users on Mother's Day. The company is offering a validity of 380 days in one of its low-cost plans.

New Delhi:

BSNL has rolled out a special offer for its more than 9 crore users in celebration of Mother's Day. The government telecom provider is extending the validity period in its affordable long-term plan. Users can now enjoy a validity of 380 days instead of the usual 365 days. This limited-time offer will be available from May 7 to May 14. The affordable recharge plan from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is priced at Rs 1,999. Under this plan, users benefit from unlimited calling across India and free national roaming. Additionally, it includes 100 free SMS and a generous 600GB of internet data daily.

Previously, this plan came with a standard validity of 365 days, but with the new offer, users will now receive 380 days of validity. It's important to note that this offer is applicable only for recharges made through the company’s website and mobile app. Furthermore, BSNL is also providing extended validity in its Rs 1,499 plan.

BSNL Rs 1499 plan

The Rs 1,499 recharge plan from BSNL offers users a validity of 336 days. However, thanks to the Mother's Day promotion, users will now receive a full year's validity of 365 days with this plan. It also includes unlimited calling and free national roaming benefits.

BSNL PRBT service discontinued

In other news, BSNL has decided to discontinue one of its special services. The company is set to replace it with a new AI-driven system based on user feedback. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will phase out the Personalized RingBack Tone (PRBT) service and introduce an AI-based replacement following requests from enterprise customers.

Meanwhile, BSNL managed to stabilise its subscriber losses in February and turned things around in March by adding 49,177 new subscribers. This increase brings its total subscriber count to 9.10 crore. In comparison, the company lost 5.67 lakh customers just the previous month.

