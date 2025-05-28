Realme GT 7 Series debuts in India with Aston Martin F1 Dream Edition, Buds Air 7 Pro: Check specs and more Realme has launched its new GT 7 Series in India, including the flagship GT 7, budget-friendly GT 7T, and the luxury GT 7 Dream Edition co-designed with Aston Martin F1. The brand also unveiled Buds Air 7 Pro with Gemini AI integration. The devices will go on sale starting May 30, 2025.

New Delhi:

The Realme GT 7 is the headline act of the new series, becoming the first Indian smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. It is also the world’s first phone to earn TÜV Rheinland's 5-Star Battery Certification. Packing a powerful 7,000mAh Titan Battery with 120W Ultra Charge, it promises 50 per cent charge in just 14 minutes.

The device boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED Pro-Esports Display with up to 6,000 nits brightness, IP69 water and dust resistance, and Graphene IceSense cooling. AI features include a double-tap AI Planner, AI Eraser 2.0, Translator, and integration with Google’s Gemini AI.

Available in three variants, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its price will start from Rs 34,999, with the first sale on May 30, 2025, at noon.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition: For F1 fans

Realme’s GT 7 Dream Edition, a collector’s smartphone created in collaboration with Aston Martin F1 Team, comes with Racing Green aesthetics, an engraved Silver Wings logo, and an exclusive collector’s box.

This limited edition model is available in a single 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, with its sale beginning June 13, 2025.

realme GT 7T: Affordable flagship experience

The realme GT 7T is designed for performance enthusiasts on a budget. It retains the same 7,000mAh + 120W fast-charging battery as the GT 7, but is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX.

Offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants, whose price will start from Rs 28,999, with sales beginning on May 30, 2025.

Buds Air 7 Pro: AI Meets Audio

Realme also launched the Buds Air 7 Pro, India’s first earbuds with Gemini AI Assistant. Features include live voice translation, face-to-face interpreter mode, and AI voice commands.

Other highlights include 53dB ANC, Hi-Res audio, and 48-hour battery life.

Priced from Rs 4,999, the earbuds go on sale from May 30, 2025, and are available in Fiery Red, Glory Beige, Racing Green, and Metallic Grey.

The Realme GT 7 series and Buds Air 7 Pro promise to redefine flagship experiences with bold design, advanced AI features, and aggressive pricing tailored for Indian users.