Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India (May 2025): Top picks for budget buyers Here is a curated list of the best options currently available in India that offer strong performance, reliable battery life, 5G support, and decent cameras. Whether you're a student, casual gamer, or first-time smartphone buyer, these phones deliver great value for money.

New Delhi: With rising prices, finding a feature-rich smartphone under Rs 15,000 might seem tough, but not impossible. Several brands still offer excellent phones in this budget that don’t compromise on performance, camera, or battery life. Here's our handpicked list for May 2025. Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India (May 2025) 1. Redmi 13C 5G: Best 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 Priced at Rs 12,499

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor,

It has a 6.74-inch 90Hz display

The device comes with a 50MP main shooter,

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

A strong 5G performer for gaming and browsing with a stylish design. 2. Realme Narzo N55: Best display and camera combo Price at Rs 10,999

The smartphone runs on the Helio G88 processor

It comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ 90Hz display

It has a 64MP main shooter

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

This smartphone is for those who want great visuals and detailed photos. 3. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Ideal for performance Price at Rs 13,999

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor

It comes with a 120Hz display

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery

It features a 50MP main shooter

One of the few phones with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G at this price. 4. Samsung Galaxy M04: Trusted brand with Clean UI Priced at Rs 7,999

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery

For photography, the device comes with a 13MP and 2MP dual rear shooters

Great for users who want stability and Samsung’s One UI experience. 5. Lava Blaze 5G (2024): Made in India with great value Priced at Rs 10,999

It is powered by a Dimensity 6020 processor

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display

The smartphone comes with a 50MP dual shooter

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery

This is a Good mix of performance and build quality with 5G support. 6. Motorola G13: Clean Android experience Priced at Rs 8,999

It is powered by a Helio G85 processor

It comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display,

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery

Ideal for users who prefer stock Android with regular updates. 7. Infinix Zero 5G 2023: Powerful performer Price at Rs 14,999

It is powered by a Dimensity 920

50MP triple camera

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery

Great option for those looking for premium specs at a budget price. These smartphones strike the perfect balance between price and performance, making them ideal for daily tasks, streaming, social media, and light gaming — all under Rs 15,000.