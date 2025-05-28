Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India (May 2025): Top picks for budget buyers

With rising prices, finding a feature-rich smartphone under Rs 15,000 might seem tough, but not impossible. Several brands still offer excellent phones in this budget that don’t compromise on performance, camera, or battery life. Here's our handpicked list for May 2025.
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India (May 2025)
1. Redmi 13C 5G: Best 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000
- Priced at Rs 12,499
- It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor,
- It has a 6.74-inch 90Hz display
- The device comes with a 50MP main shooter,
- It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
- A strong 5G performer for gaming and browsing with a stylish design.
2. Realme Narzo N55: Best display and camera combo
- Price at Rs 10,999
- The smartphone runs on the Helio G88 processor
- It comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ 90Hz display
- It has a 64MP main shooter
- It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
- This smartphone is for those who want great visuals and detailed photos.
3. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Ideal for performance
- Price at Rs 13,999
- The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor
- It comes with a 120Hz display
- It is backed by a 5000mAh battery
- It features a 50MP main shooter
- One of the few phones with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G at this price.
4. Samsung Galaxy M04: Trusted brand with Clean UI
- Priced at Rs 7,999
- The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor
- It is backed by a 5000mAh battery
- For photography, the device comes with a 13MP and 2MP dual rear shooters
- Great for users who want stability and Samsung’s One UI experience.
5. Lava Blaze 5G (2024): Made in India with great value
- Priced at Rs 10,999
- It is powered by a Dimensity 6020 processor
- It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display
- The smartphone comes with a 50MP dual shooter
- The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery
- This is a Good mix of performance and build quality with 5G support.
6. Motorola G13: Clean Android experience
- Priced at Rs 8,999
- It is powered by a Helio G85 processor
- It comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display,
- The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery
- Ideal for users who prefer stock Android with regular updates.
7. Infinix Zero 5G 2023: Powerful performer
- Price at Rs 14,999
- It is powered by a Dimensity 920
- 50MP triple camera
- The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery
- Great option for those looking for premium specs at a budget price.
These smartphones strike the perfect balance between price and performance, making them ideal for daily tasks, streaming, social media, and light gaming — all under Rs 15,000.
|
Samsung Galaxy S25 now available at Rs 53,999: Price drops by Rs 21,000, exchange bonus available
|
OpenAI's o3 becomes self-reliant: Bypasses commands, refuses shutdown in tests
|
BSNL installs 93,450 new 4G towers, posts Rs 280 crore profit in Q4