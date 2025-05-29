Starlink set to launch in India soon: Leaked plans suggest starting price of just Rs 850 per month Elon Musk’s Starlink is gearing up to launch its satellite-based internet services in India within the next 12 months. A recent report reveals plans starting as low as Rs 850 per month, with unlimited data expected under promotional offers.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, is expected to make its long-awaited debut in India soon. According to a report by NDTV Profit, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a Letter of Intent to the company, signalling that the regulatory process is well underway. The official rollout is expected within the next year.

Initial coverage and bandwidth

Sources suggest that Starlink will begin operations with bandwidth between 600Gbps and 700Gbps, supporting around 30,000 to 50,000 users in select urban locations. The company plans to expand this to 3Tbps by 2027, enabling broader service coverage across India.

Pricing leaked: Starts at just Rs 850

While final pricing details are pending, a leak reported by the Economic Times hints at monthly plans starting at just USD 10 (around Rs 850). This is significantly cheaper than the current US price of USD 80. The launch phase may also feature unlimited data under promotional offers to attract early users.

Regulatory charges could push costs

Despite the aggressive pricing strategy, Starlink will face steep regulatory expenses. TRAI has recommended a Rs 500 monthly charge per urban user, a 4 per cent revenue share, an 8 per cent licensing fee, and an annual spectrum fee of Rs 3,500. These are yet to be approved, but could affect long-term pricing.

Rural internet game-changer

Starlink is expected to transform internet access in remote and rural regions where traditional broadband infrastructure is lacking. By using a network of low-Earth orbit satellites, it can deliver high-speed internet to areas previously underserved.

Hardware costs

In other markets, Starlink charges a one-time fee of USD 349 (around Rs 29,700) for its hardware kit. It’s unclear what the final price will be in India, but pricing will likely be adjusted to suit the local market.

With pricing starting at just Rs 850 and nationwide availability on the horizon, Starlink could disrupt India’s internet landscape. The service may especially benefit rural users, who currently struggle with poor connectivity. If executed successfully, Starlink could bridge India’s digital divide and usher in a new era of internet accessibility.