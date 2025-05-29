Why Split ACs explode in peak summer? Know the reasons and safety tips During peak summer, split AC explosions are becoming more frequent due to overheating, poor maintenance, and faulty installation. From electrical faults to refrigerant leaks, several issues can turn your cooling device into a potential hazard. Here are some common causes behind blasts.

New Delhi:

As temperatures soar, air conditioners work harder to keep homes cool. But sometimes, this extra pressure can result in dangerous explosions, especially in poorly maintained or improperly installed split AC units. Here are the main reasons:

1. Overheating due to continuous use

When ACs are running nonstop in extreme heat, this may overheat, especially if there is poor ventilation around the outdoor unit. Over time, this can lead to fire or explosion.

2. Gas leaks (Refrigerant Leakage)

If there is any leakage of refrigerant like R32 or R410a, and it comes in contact with a heat source or spark, it can lead to an explosion. These gases are flammable under certain conditions.

3. Compressor failure

A faulty or overworked compressor can build extreme internal pressure. Without proper safety mechanisms, this can cause the compressor to burst.

4. Faulty electrical wiring or short circuit

Poor quality or old wiring, combined with voltage fluctuations during peak load, can trigger sparks or short circuits, leading to fire or explosion.

5. Improper installation or low-quality components

Unprofessional installation or use of substandard parts like capacitors, circuit boards, or pipes can increase the risk of failure and mishaps.

6. Blocked Air Filters or Coils

Dirty filters and clogged coils restrict airflow and cause overheating, putting extra load on the unit.

How to prevent split AC explosions at home

Get AC serviced regularly: Schedule professional maintenance before and during the summer season. Ensure proper installation: Always hire certified technicians for installation and repairs. Keep the area around the outdoor unit clear: avoid blocking airflow and placing flammable materials nearby. Use stabilisers: Protect your AC from voltage fluctuations using high-quality voltage stabilisers. Check for refrigerant leaks: Be aware of unusual sounds, smells, or cooling issues and take immediate action. Install a smoke or heat detector near the AC: Early alerts can help prevent disasters. Avoid continuous running: Give your AC short breaks to prevent overheating.

By following these simple steps, you can enjoy a safe and cool summer without worrying about AC-related hazards.