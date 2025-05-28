OnePlus 12 gets Rs 23,000 discount on Amazon: Check features, offers and price

The OnePlus 12 5G, which was earlier launched at a price tag of Rs 69,999, is now been available at a massive price cut of around Rs 13,000 on the Amazon India store. Furthermore, buyers will be able to avail an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 and an extra coupon-based discount of Rs 6,000, bringing the effective price further down to Rs 46,998, which will enable the user to save a total of Rs 23,000.
This huge price cut is possibly due to the expected launch of the OnePlus 13, and makes the OnePlus 12 a highly attractive buy in the sub-Rs 50,000 flagship category.
Performance meets power: Top features of OnePlus 12 5G
- Display: The smartphone comes with a 6.82-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and supports an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
- Processor: It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and claims to deliver powerful performance suitable for gaming and multitasking.
- Memory: It comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage, which claims to offer seamless speed and storage for the users (gameplay or multitasking).
- Battery and charging: It is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.
- Cameras: The phone includes a triple rear camera setup—a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP selfie camera is placed at the front.
- Software: The OnePlus 12 5G runs on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, offering a clean and feature-rich UI.
Available colour variants
The phone is currently available in:
- Emerald Green
- Silky Black
- Porcelain White
This is the perfect time for flagship phone seekers to grab a high-end device like the OnePlus 12 at a never-before-seen price.