OnePlus 12 gets Rs 23,000 discount on Amazon: Check features, offers and price OnePlus 12 5G with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is now available for as low as Rs 46,998 after multiple discounts, making it one of the best flagship deals in the market right now.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 12 5G, which was earlier launched at a price tag of Rs 69,999, is now been available at a massive price cut of around Rs 13,000 on the Amazon India store. Furthermore, buyers will be able to avail an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 and an extra coupon-based discount of Rs 6,000, bringing the effective price further down to Rs 46,998, which will enable the user to save a total of Rs 23,000.

This huge price cut is possibly due to the expected launch of the OnePlus 13, and makes the OnePlus 12 a highly attractive buy in the sub-Rs 50,000 flagship category.

Performance meets power: Top features of OnePlus 12 5G

Display: The smartphone comes with a 6.82-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and supports an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Processor: It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and claims to deliver powerful performance suitable for gaming and multitasking. Memory: It comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage, which claims to offer seamless speed and storage for the users (gameplay or multitasking). Battery and charging: It is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support. Cameras: The phone includes a triple rear camera setup—a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP selfie camera is placed at the front. Software: The OnePlus 12 5G runs on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, offering a clean and feature-rich UI.

Available colour variants

The phone is currently available in:

Emerald Green

Silky Black

Porcelain White

This is the perfect time for flagship phone seekers to grab a high-end device like the OnePlus 12 at a never-before-seen price.