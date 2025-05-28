WhatsApp for iPad launches on App Store with support for video calls, split view and more After years of anticipation, Meta has officially launched WhatsApp for the Apple iPad. The new iPad app supports video and voice calls, screen sharing, chat lock, and Apple-exclusive multitasking features like Split View and Stage Manager.

After a long wait, Apple iPad users will now be able to download and use WhatsApp directly on their tablets. Meta has reportedly announced the launch of the official WhatsApp (a popular instant messaging application which has billions of users worldwide) for iPads, which will bring a seamless and full-featured messaging experience tailored for Apple’s larger-screen devices. The app is now live and available for download via the App Store.

Apple iPad: Full feature support for the users

The iPad version of WhatsApp supports video and audio calls with up to 32 participants. Users can also share their screen during calls, use both the front and rear cameras, and take advantage of features like chat lock to secure conversations.

In addition, WhatsApp for iPad integrates with several iPadOS multitasking tools, such as Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over, making it easy for users to message while browsing the web or multitasking with other apps.

Works seamlessly across devices with end-to-end encryption

Meta, the company that owns popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has confirmed that WhatsApp for iPad will be able to sync smoothly with iPhone, Mac and other devices by using the app’s multi-device technology. Users will be able to use messages, calls and shared media that are all protected with end-to-end encryption, regardless of the device in use.

Furthermore, the WhatsApp application further works well with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, which offer a fluid typing and interaction experience for iPad power users.

Meta encouraged users to try the app and share their feedback in the App Store itself, and the platform will continue to improve, as claimed by Meta. This rollout has started to be marked as another major step up in making WhatsApp a more versatile and universally accessible instant messaging platform for users worldwide.