US says no deal to extend ceasefire with Iran, plans more talks in Pakistan

Tehran:

The White House on Wednesday (local time) rejected reports claiming that the United States (US) has sought an extension of the ongoing ceasefire with Iran, but stressed that negotiations are ongoing with the Islamic Republic. It also said that Iran has been made aware about the negotiating position of Washington.

Briefing the reporters at a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that it would be in the interest of Iran to meet the demands of President Donald Trump, adding that the Republican leader has made his red lines clear to Tehran. She also said the US feels "good about the prospects" of a deal.

"Bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment," Leavitt said. "We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks. You heard from the Vice President and the President this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now."

Next round of talks likely in Pakistan

During the press conference, Leavitt said the next round of talks are likely to be held in Pakistan, adding that Islamabad remains the only mediator in this negotiation. She said Trump "feels it's important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis, and so that's what continues to take place."

"They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time," Leavitt said. "They (Pakistan) are the only mediator in this negotiation, while there have been many countries around the world that want to offer their help."

The first round of 21-hour US-Iran talks were held in Pakistan on April 11-12, with Vice President JD Vance leading the American delegation. However, the two sides failed to arrive on a consensus to end the hostilities due to disagreements over the nuclear programme of Iran, which it maintains that is only for civilian use.

No exemptions from sanctions on Russian, Iranian oil

The US has also ruled out granting any further exemption from sanctions for the purchase of Russian or Iranian oil. Last month, the US allowed India to buy Russian oil, issuing a 30-day sanctions waiver. Later, it extended the sanctions waiver, which expired on April 11, to several other nations.

"We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general license on Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11, so all that has been used," US Treasury Scott Bessent said during the same media briefing.

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