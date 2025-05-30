Xiaomi 16 specs leaked: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, 7000mAh battery and triple cameras Xiaomi is focusing heavily on performance, battery life, and camera consistency. With an expected launch in October 2025 in China and an Indian release in early 2026, the Xiaomi 16 is one to watch.

New Delhi:

Despite being months away from launch, several leaks have surfaced around the Xiaomi 16, which will be the successor to the flagship Xiaomi 15. As per the leaks, which have already surfaced, a number of features have revealed upgrades in performance, battery, and camera.

Xiaomi 15 was launched in India just a few months ago, but it is already generating early buzz online thanks to leaked renders and specifications.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is likely to power Xiaomi 16

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the Xiaomi 16 is expected to feature Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which will be unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit from September 23–25.

This is a natural upgrade from the Xiaomi 15’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (also marketed as 8 Elite). While Xiaomi has also begun experimenting with its in-house Xring 01 chip, the Xiaomi 16 will most likely stick to the tried-and-tested Qualcomm platform.

Massive battery upgrade in sight

One of the most eye-catching details from the leak is the battery. Reports suggest the Xiaomi 16 could feature a 6,500mAh to 7,000mAh battery, possibly a silicon carbon unit, known for high energy density and improved efficiency. If true, this would mark one of the largest batteries ever in a Xiaomi flagship, aimed at extending screen-on time without compromising performance.

50MP Triple-camera setup expected

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 16 is tipped to feature three 50-megapixel sensors — a primary 1/1.3-inch sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto sensor with macro support. Xiaomi appears to be prioritising uniformity in camera quality across all lenses, catering to photography-focused users.

Display and launch timeline

The device is said to retain the 6.32-inch AMOLED display seen on the Xiaomi 15, with 12-bit colour support and an adaptive 1–120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Ultra models are expected to launch in China around October 2025, with an India launch likely around March 2026 — if Xiaomi sticks to its usual schedule.