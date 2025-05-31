Microsoft Windows 11 update brings bold, italics and hyperlinks to Notepad: Is word still needed? The update, currently rolling out to developer builds, enhances the simplicity of Notepad, but it still lacks several key features needed to rival Microsoft Word or Google Docs for serious writing.

New Delhi:

If you regularly use Windows Notepad, there is a major update which you will have to know about. As part of the latest Windows 11 developer build, Microsoft has added a slew of long-requested features to the humble Notepad app, including bold and italic formatting, headings, bulleted lists, and even hyperlinks.

This is the biggest functional upgrade Notepad has received in years, marking a significant shift from its bare-bones design. For decades, Notepad was seen as a lightweight tool meant primarily for quick notes or coding, but Microsoft is now slowly turning it into a more user-friendly text editor.

Key features added to Notepad

Here’s what's new in the updated version of Notepad for Windows 11:

Bold and Italic Formatting: Users can now format text in bold or italics directly from the toolbar. Headings and Lists: You can add headings and create bulleted or numbered lists for better document structure. Hyperlinks: Users can now insert clickable links — a feature previously missing in all versions of Notepad. Formatting Toggle: All formatting features can be turned off from the Settings menu if you prefer the classic plain-text experience.

However, there are still some notable limitations. Underline support is still missing, and Notepad cannot handle images, font changes, or advanced layout options.

Is this the end of MS Word?

Not quite. While Notepad’s new features make it far more practical for everyday use, especially for basic note-taking or simple documents, it still lacks essential tools like:

Underline formatting Font and style changes Spellcheck and grammar tools Image embedding and tables

These missing features mean that MS Word, Google Docs, and other word processors continue to be the go-to apps for more serious writing, reports, and documentation.

Should you use Notepad or MS Word?

If your needs are simple, like writing short notes, checklists, or code snippets, then the new Notepad is now far more appealing.

However, for creating resumes, essays, or official documents, Microsoft Word remains the better choice due to its robust formatting tools and cloud integration.

For those who want more than Notepad but less than Word, apps like Google Keep or Evernote might strike the right balance with modern formatting, syncing, and organisational tools.

Microsoft’s update to Notepad is a welcome step forward, especially for users who want a minimalist but slightly more capable text editor. It's not a full Word replacement. Yet, it’s moving in a direction that makes Notepad more relevant in 2025 and beyond.