Apple iOS 18.5 update fixes major security flaws: Urgent install recommended for all iPhone users From media-sharing threats to potential network data interception on the iPhone 16e, this patch addresses multiple high-risk loopholes. Users are strongly advised to update their devices immediately via the Settings app.

Apple, a leading brand behind the popular iPhone series, have released a critical iOS 18.5 security update. With the new update, the company has urged iPhone users to install it without delay. While security patches are a regular occurrence, this update addresses some serious vulnerabilities that expose users to cyber threats and data breaches.

AppleJPEG vulnerability fixed for new and old iPhones

One of the most severe bugs fixed in iOS 18.5 relates to AppleJPEG, a system that handles image processing. Apple reported that malicious media files could crash apps or corrupt system memory, putting devices at serious risk.

Thanks to improved input sanitisation, this threat has been neutralised for:

iPhone XS and newer models iPad Pro 3rd Gen and newer Other supported iOS 18 devices

This fix alone makes the update essential for anyone using an iPhone daily.

iPhone 16e network risk has also been patched

Apple also addressed a network security flaw specific to the recently launched iPhone 16e, which uses Apple’s first in-house 5G modem. The vulnerability allowed hackers in privileged network positions to intercept network traffic. Apple has resolved this with improved state management, preventing attackers from exploiting this loophole.

With the iPhone 17 series set to adopt the same modem, this patch holds importance for Apple’s future product security as well.

How to Install iOS 18.5 Update on Your iPhone

Updating to iOS 18.5 is simple:

Open the Settings app. Search for Software Update. Tap Download and Install if the update appears.

Make sure your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and has sufficient battery.

Why you should install iOS 18.5 immediately?

These vulnerabilities not only affect core system files but can also allow hackers to exploit media sharing and network activity. With cybercrime on the rise, installing the latest iOS security updates is no longer optional—it’s a necessity.

Apple recommends all users on iOS 18, including those with iPhone 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, to update immediately for continued protection.