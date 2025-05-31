WhatsApp ending support for older iPhone and Android devices from June 1: Check full list From June 1, 2025, WhatsApp will stop working on older Android and iOS devices running outdated software. Meta has released a list of phones that will no longer support the messaging app, including popular models like the iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S4.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging application, will be discontinuing support for the application on older smartphones. From June 1, 2025, the Meta-owned messaging platform will no longer be supported on a number of ageing Android and iOS devices. This move is a part of the company’s routine process of phasing out support for outdated operating systems to ensure better security and performance for users on newer devices.

Why is WhatsApp ending support?

With over 3.5 billion users globally, WhatsApp is the world’s most widely used instant messaging app. However, in order to roll out new features and security updates efficiently, WhatsApp regularly drops support for older software versions that can no longer keep up.

Previously, Meta had set the support end date for May 2025, but later extended it to June 1 to give users more time to switch devices.

Affected iPhones and iOS versions

WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones running iOS 15 or earlier. These models are on the list:

iPhone 5s iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone SE (1st Gen)

If you have not updated to iOS 16 or later (or cannot, due to hardware limitations), your device will lose WhatsApp access starting June 1.

Affected Android phones and OS versions

On the Android side, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on devices running Android 5.0 or older. Affected models include:

Samsung Galaxy S4 Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Sony Xperia Z1 LG G2 Huawei Ascend P6 Moto G (1st Gen) Motorola Razr HD Moto E (2014)

What you should do immediately

If your phone is on the list or running an outdated OS, here’s what you should do:

Switch to a new smartphone that supports iOS 16+ or Android 6.0+. Backup your WhatsApp chats: Go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.

Tap on Back Up Now to save your chats and media to iCloud or Google Drive. When setting up WhatsApp on your new device, you can restore your chat history from the cloud.

This update will affect millions of users worldwide still relying on older phones. To avoid losing access to your messages, photos, and videos, it is crucial to take a backup and switch devices before June 1, 2025. Stay updated, stay connected.