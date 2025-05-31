Google Lens added to YouTube Shorts: Millions of users to get smart visual search feature YouTube has officially added Google Lens support to its Shorts section, allowing users to pause a video and visually search for any object, building, or text seen on screen. This feature is expected to transform how millions of users discover information and products directly from Shorts videos.

New Delhi:

YouTube Shorts is now more than just a platform for quick entertainment and content creation. With its growing popularity among millions of users worldwide, YouTube has introduced a powerful new feature – Google Lens integration. This update is aimed at both viewers and content creators, enhancing the way we interact with short-form videos.

What is the Google Lens feature in Shorts?

With the Google Lens integration, YouTube Shorts users will now be able to pause a video and visually search for anything they see on screen. Whether it’s a famous monument, a gadget, a piece of clothing, or even a line of text, this feature allows you to highlight that item and get instant information about it – all within the app.

This means you no longer need to switch to Google Search or Chrome to look up what you saw in a Shorts video. The Lens tool will instantly bring up results like product info, background details, location insights, or even translations.

How does it work?

Using the new feature is simple. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Open YouTube and head to the Shorts section. While watching a Shorts video, tap to pause the video. Look for the Google Lens icon at the top of the screen and tap it. Draw around the object or area you want more info about. If using the feature for the first time, you may see terms and conditions – simply accept and continue. For translating text, tap on the “Translate” button that appears at the bottom.

Whether it’s an unfamiliar landmark, a trendy outfit, or a cool gadget, this tool will help you find out everything you want in seconds.

A big win for Content Creators and Viewers

This new feature is a game-changer for both content creators and curious viewers. For creators, this opens up opportunities for product placements and increased engagement, as viewers can now instantly interact with items shown in their videos.

For viewers, it adds a layer of interactivity and instant knowledge, making the Shorts experience far more informative and useful than ever before.

With the introduction of Google Lens to YouTube Shorts, Meta’s video platform is becoming smarter and more helpful. This feature combines the power of AI and visual recognition with the popularity of short-form video to offer users a seamless and interactive experience.

This update is currently rolling out and will be available to millions of YouTube users globally in the coming days. So, next time you watch a Short video, try pausing and exploring it with Google Lens – you might just learn something new instantly!