Instagram finally adds native 3:4 aspect ratio for photos for iOS and Android The new update allows users to upload photos in their native smartphone aspect ratio, eliminating the need for cropping or resizing. This change is a part of Instagram’s broader strategy to make its platform more friendly to vertical content.

New Delhi:

Instagram, a photo and video uploading platform owned by Meta, is reportedly expanding its focus beyond Reels and Stories with a much-needed update for photographers. For years, users were limited to the app’s signature 1:1 square format or the more recent 4:5 rectangle for photo posts. Now, Instagram has added support for 3:4 vertical photos, a default format for most smartphone cameras.

This update was confirmed by Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, via a post on Threads. He announced that the platform now officially supports 3:4 photos for both single and carousel posts on Android and iOS.

“Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos – the format that almost every phone camera defaults to,” Mosseri stated. “From now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it’ll now appear just exactly as you shot it.”

No more cropping or editing before upload

The previous photo upload options on Instagram often forced users to crop or edit their pictures to fit the 1:1 square or 4:5 rectangular constraints. With the new 3:4 aspect ratio, users can now post their mobile photos in the exact dimensions they were captured, preserving composition and quality.

Whether it’s a single photo post or a carousel of multiple images, Instagram will now display them in their native vertical form without unnecessary cropping.

Designed for today’s vertical content

The introduction of 3:4 photos fits into Instagram’s larger vision of making its platform more vertically content-friendly. Since the rise of Reels and full-screen Stories, vertical formats have become essential to modern content creation.

Instagram has already started modifying its profile grid, showing rectangular previews for posts rather than just squares. The addition of the 3:4 format now gives creators more freedom to present their work as it was intended, especially on smartphone displays.

A big step for mobile photographers

This move is a win for casual users and professional photographers alike. With smartphone cameras becoming more advanced, users often shoot in high-resolution vertical frames. Instagram’s latest update now allows those shots to shine in their original aspect ratio, improving both the aesthetics and experience for followers.

How to use the new 3:4 feature on Instagram

To take advantage of the new format:

Open Instagram on your iPhone or Android. Upload a photo taken in 3:4 format (default for most phone cameras). Instagram will automatically preserve the aspect ratio in your feed.

No manual cropping required!

With this change, Instagram reaffirms its commitment to evolving with user needs, putting authentic mobile photography back in the spotlight.