Airtel launches Rs 189 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 1GB data for 21 days Bharti Airtel has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data, and 300 SMS with 21 days of validity. Targeted at light users and secondary SIM holders, the plan is now live on Airtel’s app and website.

New Delhi:

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers, has silently launched a new plan at the Rs 189 prepaid recharge plan. Though the company has not made any formal announcement so far, the plan is available for recharge via the Airtel Thanks app and website. The new recharge plan further provides basic connectivity benefits, which include unlimited calls, making it suitable for light users or those with a secondary SIM.

21-Day validity with calling and SMS benefits

The Rs 189 prepaid recharge plan will include the following benefits:

Unlimited voice calls across all the networks 1GB of data for the entire validity 300 SMS in total 21 days validity

This is must to noted that this plan is not targeting those heavy internet data users, but it is said to be a solid option for those who mostly use calling and occasional messaging.

A strategic move to retain budget users

This plan seems designed to retain low-revenue customers while pushing up average revenue per user (ARPU). Airtel appears to be targeting users in semi-urban and rural areas or those who keep secondary SIMs active at a low cost.

Airtel Rs 189 versus Rs 199 plan: Which is better?

Airtel also offers a Rs 199 plan that gives the same benefits but with a longer 28-day validity. For users who can spend Rs 10 more, it may be a better value option. However, the Rs 189 plan fills a clear need for those looking to spend the minimum required for short-term connectivity.

Airtel expands its recharge portfolio

The launch of this plan further complements Airtel’s broader prepaid strategy, which includes OTT-packed plans like the Rs 279 recharge offering Netflix, Zee5 and Hotstar. These premium plans are targeting those users who are content-savvy, while the Rs 189 prepaid recharge plan focuses on voice-first users with limited data needs.