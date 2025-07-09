Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 8 Series, featuring numerous health monitoring capabilities Samsung has introduced two premium smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, in the global market. Both smartwatches feature numerous health monitoring capabilities and enhanced durability.

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Watch 8 series during its Unpacked Event. This new lineup of smartwatches from the South Korean tech giant comes packed with AI features powered by Google Gemini and is built upon the newly launched Exynos W1000 chip. The company has also launched its next generation of foldable smartphones including Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 specifications

The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in two sizes, 44mm and 40mm, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is offered only in a 46mm variant. The 44mm model features a vibrant 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display, whereas the 40mm version has a slightly smaller 1.34-inch Super AMOLED screen. The 46mm Watch 8 Classic also boasts a 1.34-inch display.

Both models operate on the Exynos 2400 processor and offer up to 64GB of storage paired with 2GB of RAM. The standard Watch 8 comes with 32GB of storage. The Watch 8 Classic is equipped with a robust 445mAh battery, while the standard Watch 8 has a 435mAh battery, alongside a smaller 325mAh option. Fast wireless charging is a feature for both smartwatches.

Running on WearOS, these two smartwatches include connectivity options like LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS. They boast 5ATM and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification.

In terms of health monitoring, both smartwatches come loaded with a variety of features designed to track users' wellbeing in real time. These include the Samsung BioActive sensor, a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and geometric sensor. They are compatible with Android 12 or higher. However, the company hasn't released any pricing details yet.

