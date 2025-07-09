Google introduces 'Manage Subscriptions' in Gmail, making it easy to unsubscribe This feature will help keep your Gmail inbox from overflowing. The company has officially confirmed its rollout for users on the web, as well as those on Android and iOS devices.

Millions of Gmail users can finally breathe easier regarding their inboxes. Google has recently introduced a new feature, which is designed to help manage it more efficiently. The tech giant has officially begun rolling out the new ‘Manage Subscription' feature, which allows users to unsubscribe from all promotional emails in one click. By utilising this feature, users can reduce the influx of daily promotional messages and prevent their storage from filling up too quickly. While announcing this feature, Google stated that they have continually strived to keep unwanted emails out of Gmail inboxes. This latest addition of the one-click unsubscribe option allows users to swiftly eliminate unwanted promotional emails. The feature is currently available on the web, as well as for Android and iOS users.

So, how does it work?

The Manage Subscription option will appear in the side menu of Gmail, conveniently located just below the trash bin. This tool enables users to better organise their active subscriptions, newsletters, and promotional alerts. Additionally, it showcases the number of promotional emails received from a particular sender over recent weeks.

With this feature, users can easily decide which subscriptions to unsubscribe from. Each listing will include an Unsubscribe button. When clicked, it will remove the sender from your promotional email list. Once you tap the Unsubscribe button, Google will notify the sender that you have opted out of their promotional emails. It will ensure they can no longer clutter your inbox with unwanted messages.

Meanwhile, Google has recently introduced a new AI-powered search feature in India. The newly introduced ‘AI Mode’ feature aims to make searching online smarter and more interactive. This feature was previously tested in the United States. It is now officially available for users in India. People can use it in English through the Google app or on their computers, enhancing their overall search experience.

