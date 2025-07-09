Realme 15 Pro to feature advanced chipset for gaming, design leaked ahead of July 24 launch Realme 15 Pro will include many advanced features for gaming and multitasking. The company has also revealed key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its launch.

Realme is gearing up to launch its Realme 15 Series in India. The upcoming smartphone series will debut in the country on July 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared some key specifications for the flagship model of this lineup. According to Realme, the upcoming Realme 15 Pro, will be their most advanced ‘AI party phone’ to date. It also promises to deliver impressive features. Here are all the details you need to know about the Realme 15 Pro.

Realme 15 Pro key specifications

The Realme 15 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. This new chipset is expected to offer significant enhancements in CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. As per the company’s claim, the upcoming smartphone will be capable of power gaming, multitasking, and providing next-generation AI capabilities.

Moreover, the Realme 15 Pro will introduce AI Ultra Touch Control, a feature designed to boost control responsiveness and increase sensitivity in high-action scenarios.

Realme 15 Pro design

Recently leaked design renders of the Realme 15 Pro 5G were shared by 91Mobiles. The images showcased the device featuring a dual rear camera system. The two camera sensors are positioned within separate circles, arranged vertically in the top left corner of the back panel. There’s also a circular slot for the LED flash unit nearby. The render reveals a flat display with slim bezels and a centrally placed hole-punch cutout up top for the front camera.

On the left side of the Realme 15 Pro 5G, you’ll find buttons to adjust the volume and the power. The power button sticks out a bit, which suggests that the fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone is probably located under the screen instead of being part of the power button.

(Image Source : 91MOBILES)Realme 15 Pro leaked render

