Ai+ smartphone launched in India at Rs 4499: Sales start from July 12 The handset is available in two models- Pulse and Nova 5G, and it boasts a new sovereign Indian OS. It further features high-performance chips, strong privacy features and a 50MP camera at a starting price of Rs 4,499. The device will go on flash sales from July 12 on Flipkart.

New Delhi:

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, a new venture from Madhav Sheth (Former Realme CEO) has launched the Ai+ Smartphone under his new venture NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. Touted as India’s first fully indigenous smartphone, the smartphone comes with a homegrown operating system which has been developed to offer better control over personal data and improved localisation features.

This marks a significant step towards creating an Indian smartphone ecosystem independent of foreign platforms.

Two models: Pulse and Nova 5G

The Ai+ smartphone lineup includes two models:

Pulse is available at a starting price of Rs 4,499

Nova 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Talking about the specifications, both phones sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display, and 50MP dual AI rear camera, and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Pulse is powered by a T615 chip, while the Nova 5G packs a more powerful T8200 processor. Both models support expandable storage up to 1TB and come in five vibrant colour options for customers who are low on budget but willing to own a funky-looking smartphone.

Indian OS with regional focus

The NxtQuantum OS offers deep localisation, regional language support and a Theme Designer Tool for customising the user interface.

These features have been tailored for Indian users looking for performance and privacy in affordable smartphones.

Availability and flash sale offers

Both devices will be available via Flipkart, with flash sales scheduled on:

July 12 for the Ai+ Pulse

July 13 for the Ai+ Nova 5G

Exclusive day-one offers for customers: Bank offers

On day one, there are exclusive offers that include instant Axis Bank discounts and exchange programs, making the deal even more attractive.

What the Industry is saying

Flipkart’s VP of Mobiles, Smrithi Ravichandran, praised the phone, saying it blends “performance, privacy, and purpose.” Madhav Sheth added, “Ai+ Smartphone is about putting control back in the hands of Indian users.”

This launch represents a bold push toward digital self-reliance and is expected to shake up the budget smartphone market in India.