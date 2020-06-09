Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 sale begins in India today: Features, price and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01

Samsung recently introduced two new members in its Galaxy M series -- the Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 -- in India. The affordable smartphones by the South Korean major will be now up for grabs in the country today. Read on to know more about the new Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Availability, Price, Offers

Both the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 will be available to buy via e-commerce website Flipkart at 12 pm today. The Galaxy M11 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and Rs. 12,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Galaxy M01, on the other hand, details at Rs. 8,999 for a single 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage variant.

As for the offers, both smartphones come with the option to avail a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, an additional 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, accidental and liquid damage protection at Rs. 499, 1-year warranty by Samsung, and no-cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Features, Specifications

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy M11, the smartphone comes with 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The camera department is its main highlight; it comes with triple rear cameras. The cameras are rated at 13MP (main camera), 5MP (ultra-wide lens), and 2MP (macro lens). The front camera stands at 8MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Additionally, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has a smaller 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Camera-wise, it gets a dual-camera setup at the back configured at 13MP and 2MP. There is a 5MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Additionally, it comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back and has three colour variants, namely, Black, Red, and Blue.

