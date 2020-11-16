MTNL reintroduces Rs. 196, Rs. 329, Rs. 399, Rs. 1,298, Rs. 1,499 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Image Source : FILE New MTNL prepaid plans

MTNL or Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited has reintroduced 5 prepaid plans for users in India. The plans, starting from Rs. 196, are Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) and are launched for a promotional period. Read on to know more about the new MTNL prepaid plans.

New MTNL prepaid plans: Benefits, Validity and more

As per a report by Only Tech, the Rs. 196 STV, it provides users with 1.5GB high-speed data per day, unlimited free voice calling, and free 100 SMSs a day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs. 329 plan offers 2GB of high-speed data a day, free unlimited voice calling, and free 100 SMSs per day. It comes with a validity of 45 days. The Rs. 399 pack is a slightly toned-down plan than the Rs. 329 plan. It offers 500MB a day, unlimited voice calling, and free 100 SMSs a day. It has a validity of 28 days only as opposed to the 45 days with the Rs. 329 plan.

The Rs. 1,298 is a data voucher that provides users with 2GB of high-speed data daily for 270 days. It can be used as an additional plan on top of the pack that offers calling and other benefits. Lastly, the Rs. 1,499 plan offers 2GB of high-speed data a day, free unlimited voice calling, and free 100 SMSs a day. It comes with a validity of 365 days.

It is suggested that the aforementioned plans will be available from November 13, 2020, until February 10, 2021. Additionally, there are currently available only in Mumbai with no word on their availability in other circles.

Latest technology reviews, news and more