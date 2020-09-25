Amazon introduces new Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, new Fire TV experience: Price, features and more

Image Source : AMAZON New Fire TV Sticks

Amazon, at its 2020 hardware event, has introduced its next-gen Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite, and a new Fire TV experience. In addition this, the company has launched the new Echo family, Echo Show 10 smart display, cloud-based gaming service Luna, and more products, Read on to know more about the new Fire TV Sticks.

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite

The all-new Fire TV Stick (3red Gen) comes with 50% powerful performance than its predecessor due to the new 1.7GHz quad-core processor and has support for 8GB of storage. It calls for faster video streaming in Full HD with HDR support and the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5 GHz networks for interruption-free streaming. The new Fire TV Stick gets enhanced Dolby Atmos with compatible content and remote control with Alexa Voice and TV Controls (dedicated power, volume and mute buttons).

Additionally, the new Fire TV Stick allows for faster content search, access to tens of thousands of titles and is quite easy to set up. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is now available for pre-orders in India.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, on the other hand, brings the functionality of bringing online content to your TV on a budget. It supports 50% powerful performance than the previous Fire TV Stick, supports HDR, Full HD streaming, 8GB of storage, and is easy to install, much like the new Fire TV Stick. The main difference lies in the Remote Lite that doesn't support TV controls like the new Fire Stick. Although, it supports Alexa Voice for various functionalities. Another distinction is the support for Dolby Audio instead of the enhanced Dolby Atmos Audio.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs. 2,999 and is now up for pre-orders in the country.

Additionally, Amazon has improved the Fire TV experience with a centred main menu, easier access to the video streaming services, a new Find feature for convenient and easy content search, improved Alexa controls, new user profiles on Fire TV, and a dedicated Alexa Explore destination for various Alexa features. Additionally, users can see and control their connected smart devices, if any. The new Fire TV UI will be available for users globally later this year.

Amazon has also introduced the new Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with a clock, Echo Dot Kids with a spherical design, new Echo Show 10 smart display, Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi, Ring smart car products, and its cloud-based gaming service Luna to compete with the likes of Google Stadia and Apple Arcade.

