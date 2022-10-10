Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ATP Astana Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in final to secure 90th career ATP title

Highlights Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday's final

The win also saw Djokovic qualify for the year-end ATP tour final

The veteran has already pocketed 21 Grab Slam titles

Former World No 1 Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday to clinch his 90th career title. The Serbian beat the Greek star in straight sets by a score of 6-3, 6-4 to mark his name in the record books. The Serb has been serving a torrid time, having missed two Grand Slams this year due to conflict surrounding his Covid-19 jab. The title has now put him in fair contention as he prepares for the year-ending ATP tour finals.

The Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point as he booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.

The fourth-seeded Tsitsipas, 24, who was chasing his third title of 2022 after Monte Carlo and Mallorca, saved three of five break points. He won only 42% of his second serve points in contrast to Djokovic's 80%.

Djokovic converted his third match point with a backhand winner for his second straight indoor hardcourt title after winning in Tel Aviv last week.

“I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said.

“Obviously, didn't know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport,” Djokovic said after the win on Sunday.

While there is silverware in the hand for Novak, it is worth documenting that he still is not vaccinated for Covid-19 and will likely face another huge task to make the Australian Open at the start of next year. Australian Open authorities have insisted that Djokovic will have to be vaccinated in order to play in the tournament, while there will be no special privileges for the nine-time AO champion.

