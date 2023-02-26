RSAW vs AUSW, Women's T20 WC: From Meg Lanning to Shabnim Ismail, players to watch out for in summit clash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Players to watch out for in Women's WC final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Five-time champions Australia and first-time finalists South Africa are all geared up to give their all in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The summit clash will is set to be played at Newlands, Cape Town at 6:30 PM IST. Before the ultimate action unfolds ahead of our eyes, here is a list of players to watch out for in the finale.

Meg Lanning- Aussie captain Meg Lanning is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament. In this edition too, she has made a few crucial contributions. In 5 games, Lanning has 139 runs at a brilliant average of 69.50. She has played the role of an anchor for Australia on numerous occasions, including her 49* against India. She is a big match player and has hit 2 fifties in the T20 World Cup finals.

Image Source : GETTYMeg Lanning leads Australia

Alyssa Healy- Aussie star Healy has years been a consistent opener for the team. She has opened the innings on 91 occasions and has smashed over 2100 runs including 14 fifties and 1 hundred. Healy is Australia's leading run-scorer and third overall in the ongoing tournament so far with 171 runs from four games.

Tazmin Brits- South Africa's opener Brits has had good last two games in the tournament. She was the architect of South Africa's fighting 164-run total in the semifinal as she scored 68 off 55 balls. Brits was a gun fielder in the match and took four catches, including Capsey's one-handed brilliance. Brits is also the second leading run scorer in the ongoing tournament, behind Nat Sciver Brunt and has hit 176 runs from 5 games.

Marizanne Kapp- Proteas star Kapp is arguably one of the best all-rounders South Africa have ever seen in the game. Though she has not scored many runs in the tournament, she hit a fiery 27 off just 13 balls to help Proteas finish at 164 in the semifinal. Kapp is the second leading wicket-taker for her nation and sixth overall in the ongoing tournament with seven scalps from 5 games.

Image Source : GETTYKapp during a group stage match in 2023 World Cup

Ash Gardner- Another brilliant and rising all-rounder in women's cricket, Gardner played a good role in the semifinal with both bat and the ball. She is an aggressive batter and more than a handy off-spinner, who can surely trouble the likes of Kapp.

Shabnim Ismail- The fastest bowler in the history of women's cricket, South Africa's veteran Ismail can tear the batting lineups apart. She was particularly breathing fire against England and helped her side defend 13 runs in the final over. Ismail is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament and will be a sure player to watch out for.

Megan Schutt- Aussie quick Schutt on two of the most crucial phases of an inning- powerplay and at the death. She has taken 9 wickets in the tournament so far, out of which 3 have come in the powerplay and 5 in the final few overs. Her ability to strike when the batters want to free their arms makes her a vital cog in the Aussie side.

