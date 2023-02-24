Pat Cummins should give up captaincy soon to avoid burnout says Australia former cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pat Cummins celebrates after taking a wicket

Ian Healy, former Australian wicket-keeper has expressed that he wants to see Pat Cummins end his career as a tearaway fast bowler. According to Healy, Cummins shouldn't "carry the burden of captaincy for too long" as the high-pressure job might lead to "burnout" and should concentrate on bowling.

"I don't want him carrying the burden of so much captaincy for too long. I want him to finish (as just a bowler)," Healy said.

"The captaincy creates burnout and four to five years is a long time as a captain," Healy added.

Cummins was named the Australian Test team captain in November 2021 and he took over as ODI skipper late last year. Cummins is also one of the favourites to become the T20I skipper.

Pat Cummins' statistics as a captain:

Matches played: 17

Total wickets: 58

Total runs: 216

Bowling Average: 20.89

Batting Average: 14.40

BBI: 5/38

Before coming to India, Cummins had faced just one defeat as Test captain. However, Australia suffered back-to-back losses in the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The 29-year-old returned home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is ill and will miss the third Test, starting March 1.

"He's done a few years (as Test captain) already, now he's adding (short-form captaincy) to his thought processes at a time when he's dealing with some sort of family illness back home," Healy said.

"So yeah, I would like to see him finish his career as a tearaway fast bowler and someone else with the captaincy burden."

Healy picked Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell as Cummins' successor.

"I think Travis Head is quite capable. He's led South Australia since he was a 21-year-old, he's quite capable and has got a lot of experience."

"He's the main one that stands out to me. The likes of Glenn Maxwell might be able to do parts of it (in the short form), but as far as longer-term captaincy prospects other than Travis Head, I can't think (if any)."

