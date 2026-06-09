Manav Suthar opens up after MOTM performance in only Test win against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

Team India dominated Afghanistan in the one-off Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides met in Mullanpur from June 6, and India managed to register a win by an innings and 300 runs to get off to a brilliant start to the series. There were several star performers from the series, but very few were as good as debutant Manav Suthar.

The clash began with India batting first and posting a total of 568 runs to their name in the first innings. Coming out to bowl, India limited Afghanistan to a score of 152, and it was all thanks to a brilliant spell by Manav Suthar on his debut.

Bowling 22 overs, Suthar conceded 33 runs and took six wickets to his name, entering several records lists in the process as well. He also took one wicket in the second innings as India registered a brilliant win. After the game, Suthar was awarded the Player of the Match award, and he came forward to talk about his performance as well.

"When they were bowling, a few deliveries were turning. When I was batting, the odd ball was holding up. So, I felt there might be some assistance for the spinners on that track. As soon as I bowled my first over, the ball was turning, so I tried to bowl my stock ball as much as possible on that wicket,” Suthar told JioHotstar.

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Suthar talked about switching from the IPL to Test cricket

As part of the same interview, Manav Suthar also talked about the switch that he made after playing the IPL and coming straight to Test cricket for the Indian team. He revealed that he was practising with the red ball in the IPL as well and talked about having three to four practice sessions after arriving in Mullanpur.

"When my name came up in the team, I was practising with the red ball during the IPL as well, thinking about how I would approach things if given the opportunity. After coming here, I had three or four long practice sessions. With bowling, it's not really about how many hours you put in,” Suthar said.

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