Former India cricketer opens up on Rishabh Pant's mindset after one-off Test win over AFG

New Delhi:

The Indian team put in an exceptional performance against Afghanistan in the only Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides met in Mullanpur from June 6, and Team India managed to register a dominant victory in three days as the likes of Manav Suthar, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and many others put in a brilliant performance.

Another star player who was brilliant in the clash was wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Coming on the back of a horrid IPL season where his side finished in last place in the standings, Pant came back in form as he donned the white jersey, scoring 81 runs to his name in the first innings.

Witnessing his performance, former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar took centre stage and talked about how Rishabh Pant does not need to change anything and that his approach should stay the same that has gotten him success in the longest format of the game.

"I believe he doesn't need to change anything, and he doesn't need to show anything to anyone. Many runs don't have any significance, but his runs are always counterattacking runs, and he has won matches by scoring runs when the team's back is against the wall. He has won Test matches not only in India but also in SENA countries," Nayar said on Star Sports.

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India to take Afghanistan across three ODIs next

With the Indian team having registered an innings and 300-run victory in the only Test, the side will now be taking on Afghanistan across three ODI matches. The two sides will take on each other in Lucknow, Dharamsala, and Chennai on June 13, 17, and 20.

The two sides will hope to put in a good showing and get off to a good start to the series. With the ODI World Cup approaching in 2027, the upcoming three-game series will prove to be good preparation for the two sides for the marquee tournament that is scheduled for next year. It is interesting to note that Virat Kohli will not be available for India in the ODI due to injury, with Yashasvi Jaiswal replacing him in the squad.

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