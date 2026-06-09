June 9, 2026
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West Indies announce squad for upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, Shai Hope to lead

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With the West Indies all set to take on Sri Lanka across three T20I matches as part of their ongoing multi-format series, the board came forward and announced the squad for the upcoming three matches. Shai Hope will be leading the side.

Shai Hope and Roston Chase
Shai Hope and Roston Chase Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The West Indies are all set to kick off their T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two sides took on each other across three ODIs, two of which were abandoned without a ball being played. After the ODI series, the Windies and Sri Lanka will now face off across three T20Is. 

The matches will be held in Kingston on June 12, 14, and 15. With the series right around the corner, the West Indies came forward and announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series. 

Shai Hope will be leading the side against Sri Lanka, and the likes of Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and many more stars have been included in the squad as well. 

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Head coach Darren Sammy weighs in on the squad

With the squad for the series announced, the West Indies’ head coach took centre stage and talked about the squad composition. He opined that the upcoming series is very important for the side, as it is their first one since the T20 World Cup 2026. 

"This series is an important one for us as it's our first since the World Cup in India, where the team played with passion, fight and the togetherness that West Indies cricket is built on. Our focus now is to build on those foundations, continue growing as a team and make our fans proud with the way we compete against Sri Lanka,” Sammy was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. 

It is also worth noting that after the conclusion of the T20I series, West Indies and Sri Lanka will take on each other across two Test matches as well. After a tour match on June 18, the two Tests are scheduled to begin on June 25 and July 3. The matches will be held in North Sound, and the Windies will hope to put in a good showing on their home turf. 

West Indies T20I squad vs Sri Lanka: Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

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