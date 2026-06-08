Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson under investigation by ECB for undisclosed nightclub incident

New Delhi:

England Test captain Ben Stokes and fast-bowler Gus Atkinson are under investigation for an undisclosed "incident" at a nightclub after England's victory over New Zealand in the first of the three Tests at Lord's, ESPN Cricinfo reported. The said incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning after England's 115-run win over the Blackcaps on Sunday, June 7.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the ECB stated in a statement on Monday. "Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

"We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed, and we will provide a further update when possible."

Stokes, Atkinson could miss the second Test

Meanwhile, the ECB has hinted that Stokes and Atkinson could end up missing the second Test match against the Kiwis, which starts on June 17 at the Oval. It stated that the board is "investigating a breach of team protocols". Atkinson took a five-wicket haul in the second innings for the Three Lions to setup a big win in the opener.

More to follow...