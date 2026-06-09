IND A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st match: When and where to watch the India A Tri-Series on TV and stream online?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming tri-series between India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A. The two sides will lock horns across seven matches in total in the series, including the final. The series begins with India A taking on Sri Lanka A. The two sides will meet at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on June 9th.

It is worth noting that with the clash right around the corner, many eyes will be set upon ace batter Viabhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old was included in the squad after his brilliant performances in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

Representing Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav won the orange cap, becoming the youngest player to win the award as he scored 776 runs to his name in 16 innings and took his side to Qualifier 2 of the tournament, where they eventually lost to Gujarat Titans.

Many will hope for more of the same from Vaibhav as he takes centre stage for India A, and it could be interesting to see how the youngster fares in the upcoming series.

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Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the first Test.

When will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day will begin on Tuesday, June 9.

At what time will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day begin?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day will begin at 10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM.

Where is the India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day being played?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Where can you watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day on TV in India?

The live telecast for the India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day will be available to watch on TV in India on Sony Sports Network

Where can you watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day in India?

The live streaming for the India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st One-Day will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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