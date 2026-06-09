Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departs cheaply as Sri Lanka A strike early in 1st one-day clash

New Delhi:

India A kicked off their tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan by taking on the hosts, Sri Lanka A. The two sides met at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on June 9th. The clash began with India A winning the toss and opting to bat first.

With India A coming in to bat first, every eye was dead set upon 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster came into the squad after some brilliant performances for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

With many backing him to go big for India A as well, much to the fans’ disappointment, Vaibhav was sent packing on a score of 14 runs in 12 deliveries, attempting to play aggressively. Vaibhav was dismissed by Mohamed Shiraz as Sahan Arachchige took an easy catch.

India lost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on a score of 14 runs as the visitors lost their first wicket on a score of 16 runs. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse as Prabhsimran Singh, who had a roller coaster of a season in the IPL, was dismissed on a score of two as India A found themselves on a score of 16-2 quite early on.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was exceptional in the IPL 2026

Speaking of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old played for Rajasthan Royals in what was his first full season in the IPL. The youngster is every cricket fan in the world, becoming the youngest player to win the IPL orange cap in the tournament’s history.

In the 16 innings that he played for RR, Vaibhav amassed 776 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 48.5 and a strike rate of 237.3. He hit five half-centuries and one century to his name as well. He was exceptional against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator.

Scoring 97 runs against SRH, Vaibhav propelled RR to Qualifier 2 of the tournament. Taking on GT in Qualifier 2, Vaibhav amassed 96 runs to his name, but despite his knock, Royals ended up losing the game and were eliminated from the tournament.

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