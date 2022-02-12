Saturday, February 12, 2022
     
IPL 2022 Auction: Faf du Plessis sold to RCB for Rs 7 crore

The 37-year-old batter, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was cashed in by the Bengaluru outfit after a bidding war with Du Plessis's former team Chennai Super Kings.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2022 12:52 IST
File Photo of Faf du Plessis
File Photo of Faf du Plessis

File Photo of Faf du Plessis

Veteran South African cricketer Faf du Plessis was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 7 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Former South African Captain, du Plessis has been killing it with the bat in the glitzy T20I league. Faf Du Plessis has been refining like a fine wine and is improving with age. He has been in stellar form as an opener for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In 2020, du Plessis collected 449 runs in the 13 matches and returned with an average of 40.81. In the 14th edition of the IPL, the right-handed batsman aggregated 633 in the 16 matches including six fifties. 

Faf's IPL career

Matches 100

Runs 2935
AVG 34.94
SR 131.08
50s 22
100s 

