India clinch DICC T20 Champions trophy after beating South Africa in final

DICC T20 Champions trophy: The Indian deaf cricket team emerged victorious after beating South Africa in the summit clash. India has been the only undefeated team in the tournament.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2022 17:46 IST
Indian deaf cricket team, DICC T20 Champions Trophy
Image Source : INDIA TV India win DICC T20 Champions trophy.

DICC T20 Champions Trophy: The Indian deaf cricket team on Sunday clinched the DICC T20 Champions trophy 2022 after they defeated South Africa in the final of the tournament. The Men in blue emerged victorious in the final by 39 runs at the Malek Stadium in Ajman, UAE. 

Batting first, India's captain Virendra Singh top scored with an unbeaten 50, while Indrajeet Yadav also scored 40. The duo helped India score 140 in the final. Meanwhile, the Proteas side was dominated by the Indian team in the bowling department too. India kept South Africa in check and kept scalping wickets. In the end, the men in blue bowled out the Proteas side for 101 in 19.2 overs to claim the crown. 

Notably, India has been the only undefeated team in this edition of the tournament. Virendra Singh's side outclassed Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa in its round-robin matches.

Speaking to the media after the win, CEO of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association Roma Balwani said, "It was a very special event as team IDCA was playing their maiden international tournament post the Covid pandemic, after the last tournament held in 2018 hosted in India. This tournament needed immense leadership by the skipper, ably aided by the coaches M.P Singh, and Dev Dutt. The resilience & tenacity demonstrated by the team to win all the robin rounds and the semi-final to emerge a winner today is commendable. Kudos to team India Deaf cricket."

Also, India Deaf Cricket Association's President Sumit Jain said, "We thank the DICC managing committee headed by Chairman Stefan Pichowski for efficiently arranging DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament in Ajman, UAE from 1st to 9th October 2022 and are thankful to our coaches and our captain Virendra Singh, who has performed to win us this prestigious trophy."

 

