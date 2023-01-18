Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Team India gear up for Hyderabad ODI, but one unlucky factor stands in way I Read

As Team India get ready for the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday (January 18), the Indian cricket team will be pumped up for the clash. However, one factor has haunted the Indian team in the past at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as they look to stamp their authority on the contest. India have won their last three matches at the venue but have still ended up on the losing side on multiple occasions in this interesting stat.

What is the important factor?

India has played six ODI matches at the venue and have won three and lost three, bit only one occasion have they won the toss. The Indian team has been on the losing side of the decisive factor and lost all their first three matches at the venue while losing the toss. In the last two ODI matches at the venue, India again was on the losing side, but eventually managed to win the encounters.

What is India’s toss record?

Nov 16, 2005 - South Africa beat India by 5 wickets, India loss toss

Oct 5, 2007 – Australia beat India by 47 runs, India loss toss

Nov 5, 2009 - Australia beat India by 3 runs, India loss toss

Oct 14, 2011 – India beat England by 126 runs, India win toss

Nov 9, 2014 – India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, India loss toss

Mar 2, 2019 – India beat Australia by 6 wickets, India loss toss

Other key factors

Total matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 3

ALSO READ I 'I like the idea but...': Rohit Sharma opens on early start of 2023 ODI World Cup matches

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 277

Average 2nd Inns scores: 250

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 350/4 by AUS vs IND

Lowest total recorded: 174/10 by ENG vs IND

Highest score chased:252/5 by RSA vs IND

Lowest score defended: 290/7 by AUS vs IND

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Latest Cricket News