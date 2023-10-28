Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
  5. IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record in ODIs, India to end England's semifinal hopes?

IND vs ENG head-to-head record: Three Lions need to win the upcoming game against India at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium to remain alive in the race for the semifinal spot in the ICC World Cup 2023. India have won three of eight ODI World Cup encounters against England so far.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2023 1:37 IST
India vs England at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on
Image Source : AP/GETTY India vs England at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 28

Indian cricket team clash against England in their sixth World Cup 2023 match at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 28. The tournament hosts are leading the table with 10 points and are the only team to remain unbeaten in the tournament so far.

The defending champions suffered a huge eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka to taste their fourth loss in five games. Jos Buttler-led side is struggling at ninth place in the standings a defeat will potentially end their hopes for the semifinal qualification. This is the first time both teams are facing each other in ODIs this year and enjoy an even head-to-head record.

India vs England Head-to-head record in ODIs and ODI World Cup:

England have struggled for successive results against India in recent ODIs. India dominate the head-to-record with 57 wins in 106 ODI games played against England where the latter have registered wins in 44 matches.

India has won three of the last five ODI encounters against Jos Buttler-led side, including a 2-1 series win in the last bilateral ODI series in July 2022.

ODI Matches Played India Won England Won No Result
106 57 44 5

In ODI World Cup history, India have managed to win only three of eight encounters against the Three Lions. England registered a 31-run win when both times last clashed in the World Cup game in 2019. India haven't won a World Cup match against England since 2003 and will target to change that on Sunday.

Matches Played (ODI World Cup) India Won England Won No Result
8 3 4 1

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav.

England World Cup squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

