GT vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: MI opt to bowl first after winning the toss

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss opted to bowl first
The highest number of sixes on an average has been hit at this venue along with Eden Gardens. This isn't the smallest of venues either. Square boundaries - 63 metres and 68 metres, straight down the ground it's 74 metres. It's unusually humid here. On the wicket, it's moist, not tacky in any way but certainly got some moisture in it. Don't be surprised if the fastmen do come into play in the powerplay. Even though it's red soil, I think it'll bounce traditionally but it'll just grip a little bit because of the extra moisture in it. The batters through the middle will be finding it very difficult this evening. Dew hasn't had a massive effect so far. It's overcast, chances are it (dew) might not have tonight either. Six out of six games - chasing teams have won.
GT and MI will face-off in a crucial encounter of this season. MI and GT are in a mid-table clutter at the moment with the five-time champions winning 3 out of 6 matches while GT winning four out of six. A win will see the Titans climbing to second place. Who will win this battle? Hardik Pandya or Rohit Sharma. I, Aditya Kukalyekar, will take you through all the live updates in this blog. Stay Tuned.
