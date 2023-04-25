GT vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: MI opt to bowl first after winning the toss

The highest number of sixes on an average has been hit at this venue along with Eden Gardens. This isn't the smallest of venues either. Square boundaries - 63 metres and 68 metres, straight down the ground it's 74 metres. It's unusually humid here. On the wicket, it's moist, not tacky in any way but certainly got some moisture in it. Don't be surprised if the fastmen do come into play in the powerplay. Even though it's red soil, I think it'll bounce traditionally but it'll just grip a little bit because of the extra moisture in it. The batters through the middle will be finding it very difficult this evening. Dew hasn't had a massive effect so far. It's overcast, chances are it (dew) might not have tonight either. Six out of six games - chasing teams have won.