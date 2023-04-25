Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
GT vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: MI opt to bowl first after winning the toss

GT vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians will face off against Gujarat Titans in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League. Follow for latest updates

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2023 19:01 IST
GT vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: MI opt to bowl first after winning the toss

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans are coming off an excellent win over Lucknow Super Giants where they defended 135 runs only winning the match by seven runs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians conceded 214 runs against Punjab Kings and lost the match eventually by 13 runs. GT are at the fourth position in points table and a win will take them to second place. MI, however, are at the seventh place but a win by 30 runs or more will see them climb three places to fourth position. Who will win this battle?

GT vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians lock horns in a crucial encounter

  • Apr 25, 2023 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss is done!!

    MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss opted to bowl first

  • Apr 25, 2023 6:50 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Here's the pitch report!!

    The highest number of sixes on an average has been hit at this venue along with Eden Gardens. This isn't the smallest of venues either. Square boundaries - 63 metres and 68 metres, straight down the ground it's 74 metres. It's unusually humid here. On the wicket, it's moist, not tacky in any way but certainly got some moisture in it. Don't be surprised if the fastmen do come into play in the powerplay. Even though it's red soil, I think it'll bounce traditionally but it'll just grip a little bit because of the extra moisture in it. The batters through the middle will be finding it very difficult this evening. Dew hasn't had a massive effect so far. It's overcast, chances are it (dew) might not have tonight either. Six out of six games - chasing teams have won.

  • Apr 25, 2023 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello and Welcome to yet another match of the ever glorious IPL 2023!!

    GT and MI will face-off in a crucial encounter of this season. MI and GT are in a mid-table clutter at the moment with the five-time champions winning 3 out of 6 matches while GT winning four out of six. A win will see the Titans climbing to second place. Who will win this battle? Hardik Pandya or Rohit Sharma. I, Aditya Kukalyekar, will take you through all the live updates in this blog. Stay Tuned.

