ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka on TV, online

England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details: When and Where to Watch ENG vs SL. Know the date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2022 16:16 IST
England T20 Team
Image Source : GETTY England T20 Team

England and Sri Lanka are set to take on each other in their last matches of the Super 12 stage. A defeat here for Sri Lanka would mean they are knocked out, while a win for England would mean they are through to the semifinals unless something dramatic happens with the Australia-Afghanistan game. 

Sri Lanka would also hope that Afghanistan eeks out a win vs the home team. Before all the action begins, here are the live-streaming details of the game. 

Here are all live streaming details:

When will England vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The match will be played on 5th November, Saturday.

What is the venue for England vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be played at  Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

At what time will the England vs Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the England vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

  • What are the full squads?

England Squad

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

Sri Lanka Squad

Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara

