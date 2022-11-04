Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England T20 Team

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka on TV, online

England and Sri Lanka are set to take on each other in their last matches of the Super 12 stage. A defeat here for Sri Lanka would mean they are knocked out, while a win for England would mean they are through to the semifinals unless something dramatic happens with the Australia-Afghanistan game.

Sri Lanka would also hope that Afghanistan eeks out a win vs the home team. Before all the action begins, here are the live-streaming details of the game.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will England vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The match will be played on 5th November, Saturday.

What is the venue for England vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

At what time will the England vs Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the England vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the England vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

England Squad

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

Sri Lanka Squad

Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara

Latest Cricket News